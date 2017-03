NAIROBI Oct 31 Kenya's KCB Bank posted a 17 percent jump in its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year to 15.2 billion shillings ($178.72 million), it said on Thursday.

The lender, which operates across east Africa from Tanzania to South Sudan, said net interest income grew by 12 percent to 24.3 billion shillings, while operating costs rose by 8 percent.

