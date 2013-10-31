(Adds CEO comment)

NAIROBI Oct 31 Kenya's KCB Bank said on Thursday it was confident of meeting its full-year target after posting a 17 percent jump in its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year.

The lender, which operates across east Africa from Tanzania to South Sudan, made a profit of 15.2 billion shillings ($178.72 million) after net interest income grew by 12 percent to 24.3 billion shillings.

"We are satisfied with the ongoing growth momentum of the business and are confident we shall achieve our target for the year," Chief Executive Joshua Oigara said in a statement, without elaborating on its target.

No-one at KCB was immediately available to comment.

The bank has previously stated that a reduction of the cost to income ratio and an increase in profit from regional businesses were among its key goals for the year.

Its cost to income ratio fell to 52.1 percent during the period from 57.4 percent last year, the bank said. Operating costs rose by 8 percent, driven by inflation and a one-off severance costs, it added.

KCB, which is Kenya's biggest bank by assets, said the share of profit from operations in neighbouring markets, rose 81 percent to 1.6 billion shillings, as contributions came in from newer subsidiaries such as Rwanda.

($1 = 85.0500 Kenyan shillings)