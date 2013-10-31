(Adds CEO comment)
NAIROBI Oct 31 Kenya's KCB Bank said
on Thursday it was confident of meeting its full-year target
after posting a 17 percent jump in its pretax profit for the
first nine months of this year.
The lender, which operates across east Africa from Tanzania
to South Sudan, made a profit of 15.2 billion shillings ($178.72
million) after net interest income grew by 12 percent to 24.3
billion shillings.
"We are satisfied with the ongoing growth momentum of the
business and are confident we shall achieve our target for the
year," Chief Executive Joshua Oigara said in a statement,
without elaborating on its target.
No-one at KCB was immediately available to comment.
The bank has previously stated that a reduction of the cost
to income ratio and an increase in profit from regional
businesses were among its key goals for the year.
Its cost to income ratio fell to 52.1 percent during the
period from 57.4 percent last year, the bank said. Operating
costs rose by 8 percent, driven by inflation and a one-off
severance costs, it added.
KCB, which is Kenya's biggest bank by assets, said the share
of profit from operations in neighbouring markets, rose 81
percent to 1.6 billion shillings, as contributions came in from
newer subsidiaries such as Rwanda.
($1 = 85.0500 Kenyan shillings)
