NAIROBI Oct 25 Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, said on Thursday its nine-month pretax profit jumped 43 percent to 13 billion shillings ($152.58 million).

Net interest income for the period climbed 31 percent to 21.7 billion shillings, the bank said. ($1 = 85.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough)