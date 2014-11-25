DIANI, Kenya Nov 25 Kenya's KCB Bank,
the country's largest lender by assets, plans to offer
mortgage-backed securities on the local bourse to help
developers raise funds to build new housing units, its chief
executive said.
There are less than 30,000 mortgages in the east African
nation against a potential of 1 million, according to the
government, and a severe shortage of houses has driven up
prices.
KCB, which also operates in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, South
Sudan and Burundi, has previously said it has a target of
writing 1 million new mortgages, in a country where annual
demand for housing outstrips supply by about 100,000 units.
The bank, one of the biggest mortgage lenders in Kenya along
with Housing Finance, said it was working with the
African Development Bank to turn the mortgages into securities.
"It is something we are working on now in the short term,
which means a period of one to three years," chief executive
Joshua Oigara told Reuters on Monday at a meeting of African
securities exchanges.
Oigara said under the new plan, the bank could triple the
amount of mortgages available, and "perhaps go towards the one
million mark."
Markets regulator Capital Markets Authority said on Friday
it was working with two companies that want to start offering
mortgage-backed securities to free up space in their balance
sheets, allowing them to write more loans, but did not name the
companies or give more details.
