Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NAIROBI, March 2 Kenya's KCB Group KCB.NR, the country's biggest bank by assets, on Wednesday said it will raise tier two capital this year.
"We will be going into the market this year to raise tier two capital," Lawrence Kimathi, the group's chief financial officer, told an investor briefing.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order