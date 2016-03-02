NAIROBI, March 2 Kenya's KCB Group KCB.NR, the country's biggest bank by assets, on Wednesday said it will raise tier two capital this year.

"We will be going into the market this year to raise tier two capital," Lawrence Kimathi, the group's chief financial officer, told an investor briefing.

