NAIROBI, March 2 Kenya Commercial Bank on Wednesday posted a 12 percent rise in 2015 pretax profit to 26.5 billion shillings ($261 million), helped by a rise in net interest income and growth in fees and commissions. ($1 = 101.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri,; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)