(Adds details)
NAIROBI, Sept 26 Kenya's main electricity
producer KenGen posted an 11 percent rise in full year
pretax profit to 4.045 billion shillings ($47.53 million),
helped by increased output from new plants, it said on
Wednesday.
The firm attributed the improved profits to a 14.5 percent
increase in revenue to 17.4 billion shillings, buoyed by
improved electricity sales due to increased production capacity
from newly commissioned power plants.
On the other hand, operating costs rose at a slower pace,
increasing 2.5 percent, KenGen said in a statement.
The company plans to install an additional capacity of 65
megawatts by 2014 from its geothermal fields, it said, adding
another plan to generate an additional 560 MW of geothermal
electricity were at an early stage.
It raised its dividend per share by 20 percent to 0.60
shillings.
($1 = 85.1000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by William Hardy)