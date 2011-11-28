NAIROBI Nov 28 Kenyan fuel marketer
KenolKobil is on track to meet its bullish 2011
after-tax profit forecast, thanks to its double-pronged strategy
of regional expansion and product diversification, it said on
Monday.
Jacob Segman, the company's chairman and managing director
told Reuters last month that KenolKobil's full-year after-tax
profit target was $36 million.
It posted an 83 percent surge in pretax profit to $21
million in the six months to end-June, faring better than its
rival Total Kenya, whose results were hurt by
margins-squeezing price caps and higher sales costs.
"Management is pleased to state, with a high degree of
confidence, that KenolKobil's full year is well on track to
achieve its projected strong results," the firm said in a
statement.
"The two-fold strategy of geographical expansion and
diversification of the groups' business lines has produced above
expectations results, contributing strongly to the bottom line."
KenolKobil, which recently acquired an oil terminal in the
Democratic Republic of Congo, operates in nine other countries
including Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Rwanda.
An acute weakening of the Kenyan shilling against the
dollar, higher inflation and interest rates this year have
slashed profitability in many Kenyan firms.
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
Helen Massy-Beresford)