NAIROBI, June 19 Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil issued on Tuesday a profit warning for the six months ending June, saying its performance will be hurt by foreign exchange losses, falling international oil prices and high financing costs.

The company, which is a takeover target of Swiss-based Puma Energy, a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer, also said it expected its full year 2012 earnings to be lower than the previous year.

It said foreign exchange hedging positions it took in 2011 to cushion foreign exchange volatility had translated into losses and high financing costs in Kenya and other markets it operates in the region, and in the euro zone were hurting its net profit margins.

"Management expects that the company's results for the six months ending 30th June 2012 will reflect all the above mentioned negative factors," the company said in a statement.

"Should international oil prices, currency trends and financing costs among other factors improve, it would reverse some of these negative effects and reflect more positive results for the full year 2012."

KenolKobil, which also operates in eight other African countries including Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zambia, posted a 74 percent rise in pretax profit last year to 4.9 billion shillings ($58.19 million).

Its pretax profit for the first half of 2011 jumped 86 percent to 3.22 billion shillings.

KenolKobil said last month it expected the sale of a majority stake to Puma Energy by key shareholders to be completed within a few months.

Its shares were suspended indefinitely from trading on the Nairobi Securities Exchange after the announcement that it was in talks with Puma Energy. ($1 = 84.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by James Jukwey)