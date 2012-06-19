* Says will be hurt by forex losses
* Company is takeover target for Puma Energy
NAIROBI, June 19 Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil
issued on Tuesday a profit warning for the six months
ending June, saying its performance will be hurt by foreign
exchange losses, falling international oil prices and high
financing costs.
The company, which is a takeover target of Swiss-based Puma
Energy, a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer, also said
it expected its full year 2012 earnings to be lower than the
previous year.
It said foreign exchange hedging positions it took in 2011
to cushion foreign exchange volatility had translated into
losses and high financing costs in Kenya and other markets it
operates in the region, and in the euro zone were hurting its
net profit margins.
"Management expects that the company's results for the six
months ending 30th June 2012 will reflect all the above
mentioned negative factors," the company said in a statement.
"Should international oil prices, currency trends and
financing costs among other factors improve, it would reverse
some of these negative effects and reflect more positive results
for the full year 2012."
KenolKobil, which also operates in eight other African
countries including Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda and
Zambia, posted a 74 percent rise in pretax profit last year to
4.9 billion shillings ($58.19 million).
Its pretax profit for the first half of 2011 jumped 86
percent to 3.22 billion shillings.
KenolKobil said last month it expected the sale of a
majority stake to Puma Energy by key shareholders to be
completed within a few months.
Its shares were suspended indefinitely from trading on the
Nairobi Securities Exchange after the announcement that it was
in talks with Puma Energy.
($1 = 84.2000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by James Jukwey)