UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI, July 30 Kenya Airways has chosen Cairo-based African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to advise it on a capital raising plan and to arrange a $200 million bridging loan, Chief Executive Mbuvi Ngunze said on Thursday.
The carrier, part-owned by AirFrance-KLM, has faced rising debts associated with new plane purchases while Kenya's tourism sector, a key source of passengers, has slumped in the wake of a spate of Islamist militant attacks. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.