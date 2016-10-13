NAIROBI Oct 13 Kenya's government wants the pilots union (KALPA) to call off a planned strike at flag carrier Kenya Airways due to start on Oct. 18, as it will cause widespread economic and national disruption, the transport minister said on Thursday.

"The government will use all the levers available under law to take action against those who defy this directive," James Macharia, the minister, said in a statement.

