NAIROBI Oct 18 Shares in Kenya Airways jumped 6.5 percent in early trading on Tuesday after pilots suspended a planned strike following talks between the union, airline and government.

Shares traded at 4.90 shillings ($0.05) each, after the pilots' union KALPA said it was deferring the indefinite strike because some demands had been met, including the replacement of the chairman.

($1 = 101.2200 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)