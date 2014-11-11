NAIROBI Nov 11 Kenya's KCB Bank posted a 17 percent jump in its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year to 17.7 billion shillings ($197.10 million), it said on Tuesday.

The lender, which operates across east Africa from Tanzania to South Sudan, said net interest income grew by six percent, while its foreign exchange income grew by 20 percent. (1 US dollar = 89.8000 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Edith Honan; editing by Drazen Jorgic)