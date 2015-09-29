NAIROBI, Sept 29 Kenya's KCB Group does not intend to raise capital right away despite securing the country's first credit rating by an international agency, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Moody's Investor Services assigned the lender a B1 rating with a stable outlook, the first ever such rating of a Kenyan firm, and the same grade as Kenya.

"What the rating does is to showcase the strength of the bank and also start to position KCB within debt investors for future discussions," Joshua Oigara said in a statement.

KCB, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, wants to increase lending in areas such as mortgages and infrastructure projects like roads and Oigara has previously said they will increase capital.

"There is no immediate need or intention to fund raise and we shall come to the market in good time in the event the timelines change," he said after the rating.

Oigara said the bank, which is the largest in East Africa by assets, had enough capital to meet regulatory and internal requirements.

The group posted a 13 percent jump in pretax profit for the first half to 13.20 billion shillings ($125.53 million). ($1 = 105.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)