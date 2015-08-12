NAIROBI Aug 12 Kenya Reinsurance
posted a 23 percent jump in its pretax profit to 2.13 billion
shillings ($21.11 million) in the first half, the company said
on Wednesday.
The reinsurer said in a statement that its gross written
premiums, the amount of business it got, rose by a quarter to
6.2 billion shillings during the period.
Kenya Re, as the company is known, offers reinsurance
services to insurance companies in Africa, the Middle East and
Asia.
Investment income rose 6 percent to 1.45 billion shillings
driven by gains in equities, fixed income and its rental
properties, the company said.
Its shares fell 4 percent after the results were issued to
trade at 17.70 shillings each.
($1 = 100.9000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)