NAIROBI Oct 26 Kenya Power posted on Friday a 36 percent jump in pretax profits in the year ended June 30 helped by an slight rise in revenues from electricity sales during a 12-month period that saw a leap in fuel costs recovered from customers.

The company the sole power distributor in east Africa's biggest economy, said pretax profit rose to 8.51 billion shillings ($99.94 million) in 2012 and earnings per share climbed to 2.36 shillings from 2.16 a year earlier.

"The results are fantastic, they outperformed market expectation. I think the shares will rally on Monday," said Johnson Nderi, Johnson Nderi, an analyst at Suntra Investment Bank.

The results were released after the market close.

Revenue from electricity sales rose 6 percent to 45 billion shillings in the period.

Fuel costs recovered in the form of a surcharge to customers surged 62 percent to 41.9 billion shillings. Kenya Power said poor rains that affected output from the country's hydro-powered dams meant an increase in generation from diesel powered plants.

It also cited high global oil prices.

It declared a final dividend of 0.50 shillings per share, up from 0.45 shillings last year.

Kenya has worked to increase power supply as the economy's expansion has fuel led demand but the country still faces frequent blackouts due to supply shortfalls and an aging grid. ($1 = 85.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Richard Lough and Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa)