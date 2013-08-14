* Fire devastated Kenya's main airport last week
* Managing director says company to compensate insurers
NAIROBI Aug 14 Kenya Reinsurance Corp
said on Wednesday it would be on the hook to compensate some
insurers over a fire at Nairobi's main airport, as growth in
investment income lifted its half-year pretax profit by 13
percent.
Jadiah Mwarania, Kenya Reinsurance managing director, said
the company is ready to pay insurance firms for the fire damage
that gutted east Africa's busiest airport last Wednesday, but he
did not know how much that would hurt future
profits.
"We are still evaluating the cost of the damage and when
that is determined I'm sure we will be involved," Mwarania said
at an investor briefing in Nairobi. "We will be ready to fully
compensate them."
The early morning blaze destroyed the Jomo Kenyatta
International Airport arrivals building, forcing sub-Saharan
Africa's fourth-busiest airport to close temporarily, causing
delays and generating costs for airlines.
The reinsurer said half-year pretax profit swelled to 1.6
billion shillings ($18 million) as gross premiums increased 20
percent to 4 billion shillings in the six month to end of June.
Investment income also rose by a quarter to 1.2 billion.
Its net claims incurred remained flat at 1.6 billion
shillings.
($1 = 87.7000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and
Patrick Graham)