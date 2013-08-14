* Fire devastated Kenya's main airport last week

* Managing director says company to compensate insurers

NAIROBI Aug 14 Kenya Reinsurance Corp said on Wednesday it would be on the hook to compensate some insurers over a fire at Nairobi's main airport, as growth in investment income lifted its half-year pretax profit by 13 percent.

Jadiah Mwarania, Kenya Reinsurance managing director, said the company is ready to pay insurance firms for the fire damage that gutted east Africa's busiest airport last Wednesday, but he did not know how much that would hurt future profits.

"We are still evaluating the cost of the damage and when that is determined I'm sure we will be involved," Mwarania said at an investor briefing in Nairobi. "We will be ready to fully compensate them."

The early morning blaze destroyed the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport arrivals building, forcing sub-Saharan Africa's fourth-busiest airport to close temporarily, causing delays and generating costs for airlines.

The reinsurer said half-year pretax profit swelled to 1.6 billion shillings ($18 million) as gross premiums increased 20 percent to 4 billion shillings in the six month to end of June. Investment income also rose by a quarter to 1.2 billion.

Its net claims incurred remained flat at 1.6 billion shillings. ($1 = 87.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Patrick Graham)