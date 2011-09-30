* Environment, land rights, tourism all hit by port
* Piracy major concern for shippers
* Financial backing a hard sell
By Yara Bayoumy
LAMU, Kenya, Sept 30 Kenya's ambitions to build
a world-class port in its southern Lamu region would have a big
payoff but also inflict irrevocable damage on the area's image
as a tourist paradise and on the livelihoods of its fishermen.
The $23 billion project, which includes a $5.3 billion port,
will link Lamu to Ethiopia and newly independent oil-rich South
Sudan, bringing investment and much-needed jobs to the region. A
railway, pipeline, highway, airport and refinery would follow.
According to a master plan, an estimated 500,000 barrels per
day of crude oil will need to piped out of South Sudan to Lamu.
Financing for the massive project is uncertain and observers
also question whether the government has thought through the
many other obstacles -- from the effect on local industry to
concerns the shipping activity will attract pirates from
neighbouring Somalia.
Enviromentalists say the multi-billion port at Manda Bay,
which juts out into the Indian Ocean towards the islands of
Lamu, Manda and Pate, will destroy delicate marine life and
choke coral reefs and mangroves.
Lamu fishermen complain that dredging will kill
off their livelihood and residents are angry they will be forced
off land they have lived on for centuries.
The government of Kenya prefers to focus on the huge
potential and is intent on breaking ground in two months.
"It will be the single major project since the country
gained independence," Land Minister Joseph Orengo told Reuters.
"If southern Sudan decides to use Lamu port as its major
export point, what we're going to earn is colossal even compared
to the business we're doing now through Mombasa (port)."
GROUNDBREAKING IN NOVEMBER
President Mwai Kibaki will host a groundbreaking ceremony in
November to be attended by regional heads of state, by which
time Kenya hopes to have awarded the first construction tender
for the first phase of the project -- dredging and building
three berths.
The government will hold an investment conference before
then to attract private and public funds to cover part of the
cost. The Kenyan government's own contribution will be found in
successive budgets, Orengo has said.
Government funds earmarked so far include about 3 billion
shillings ($30 million) earned from the sale of a state-owned
hotel and more than 5 billion shillings allocated in the
2011/2012 budget.
The African Development Bank has expressed an interest.
"We believe that the Lamu corridor will not only be viable
but it will also help decongest the Mombasa port," Jeremiah
Mutonga, the AfDB's resident representative, told Reuters.
"Looking at it as a whole, we believe it might not be that
viable immediately. But definitely in the medium-long term, Lamu
is viable."
The first berths should take between two and three years to
complete, Orengo said. The plan is to construct a total of 21
berths by 2030, compared to 18 in Mombasa, where ageing
infrastructure hinders the port's ability to handle large ships
and trade activity.
The berths can accommodate crude oil carriers with dead
weight tonnage of up to 200,000 tonnes and a capacity of two
million barrels of oil.
TURQUOISE WATERS
The fishermen who bring in barracuda and shark and young men
who transport tourists from the mainland to their island resort
camps say the port will spell disaster.
Fisherman Mohamed Ali says waste from the tankers deposited
in the clear, turquoise waters will kill his business.
"It will kill everything. It will be the end of fishermen on
the island," said Ali, known on the island as Captain Banana,
sporting coloured beads and silver rings.
Abubakar el-Amoudy, chairman of local environmental umbrella
group Save Lamu, filed a petition to the environment ministry
complaining about the government's intention to fast-track the
port while ignoring the community's concerns.
"We don't object to the establishment of the port but we
want a healthy environment," he told Reuters in Lamu, where a
few dozen people held a protest demanding the government be more
transparent about its plans.
The National Environment Management Authority says it has
asked for a full assessment because of concerns about "breeding
sites, fishing and landing sites, disturbances of sea floor due
to dredging, vibrations sediments and air quality".
Orengo says the government is mindful of the environmental
concerns, but "there must always be a balance".
PIRACY FEARS
Many also worry about the possibility of an increase in
piracy. Pirates are raking in tens of millions of dollars in
ransom by seizing merchant ships in the Indian Ocean, despite
efforts by foreign navies to clamp down.
Shipping vessels will have to skirt closer to the Somali
coast to reach Lamu, which is just 40 km (25 miles) south of the
Kenya-Somalia border, rather than Mombasa, 240 km (150 miles)
further down the coast.
Gunmen in early September attacked British tourists at a
camp resort a short speedboat ride away from Lamu, killing the
man and kidnapping his wife. Somali pirates said she was being
held in Somalia, raising fears pirates were becoming more
emboldened in their cross-border attacks.
"Major shipping lines coming into Lamu port will be a major
target for Somali pirates," Andrew Mwangura, a maritime editor,
told Reuters.
Kenya has to form a proper coastguard, he said. Orengo said
security would be beefed up north of Lamu as the port developed
but gave no concrete details.
On shore, residents say they are worried about land rights,
a thorny issue they say the government has been ignoring. The
land around Lamu was designated as state-owned on independence
from Britain in 1963, but indigenous people had been living on
the land long before.
Save Lamu is demanding the government hand out title deeds
to settlers. Orengo says some deeds were granted and other areas
have been earmarked as new homes for an estimated 30,000 people
who may be forced to resettle.
TOURISM AT RISK
Workers at Manda Bay, a picturesque resort where tourists
can snorkel and bask in the sun in seclusion, are among those
who are convinced the port will ruin the area's idyllic image.
The Arabian Nights image of a dhow meandering down the
Indian Ocean and dolphins frolicking next to white-sand beaches
dotting the archipelago will be hard to maintain.
"If they start dredging tomorrow ... it would be very hard
to sustain Manda Bay as a castaway tourist camp," said Roland
Purcell, a pilot at Air Lamu, a sister company to the lodge.
"If you see a five-storey supertanker going past, no matter
how clean you try to make a ship like that ... it's inevitable
there will be waste coming off those ships.
"The serenity of watching dhows go past in the evening will
be destroyed. You can't have both of those living together and
fool people that they're in a paradise of dhow sailing and old
Arabia. It's not going to look like that."
Some Africa watchers agree with locals the project is
fundamentally flawed.
"These efforts need to be realistically conceived,
intelligently planned, sustainably built, and competently
managed in order to be politically, economically and socially
viable," said J. Peter Pham, Africa director with the Atlantic
Council thinktank.
"The grandiose plans for the new port in Lamu -- to say
nothing of the larger Lamu Port and Southern Sudan-Ethiopia
Transport Corridor scheme -- meet none of these criteria."
(Additional reporting by Fouad Khoeis and Jonathan Saul in
London; Editing by James Macharia and Sonya Hepinstall)