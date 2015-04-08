NAIROBI, April 8 Liberty Kenya, which runs life insurance and general insurance businesses, reported on Wednesday a 3.9 percent jump in its 2014 pretax profit to 1.35 billion shillings ($16 million).

The firm, controlled by South Africa's Liberty Holdings and previously known as CFC Insurance Holdings, said its gross premiums rose 8.6 percent during the period to 8.0 billion shillings.

Income from its investments went up 12.9 percent to 2.97 billion shillings in the year to end-December.

Net benefits and claims from its customers however went up 12.3 percent to 3.5 billion shillings.

Liberty recommended a dividend of 0.50 shillings per share, without saying what the prior year dividend was.

Insurance is seen as a growth sector in east Africa's biggest economy, where only about 8 percent of the population have any form of cover.

($1 = 92.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)