* Aims to nearly double life business in 6 years
* Life insurance has low penetration, big potential
* UK's Prudential enters Kenya's life insurance business
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Oct 3 Liberty Kenya plans to
become one of the top three life insurers by market share in the
country, East Africa's biggest economy, whose potential has
attracted the likes of British firm Prudential Plc.
Annual life insurance premiums amount to just 1 percent of
Kenya's economic output of $42.6 billion, while only about 4
percent of the population estimated at 40 million have life
cover. Some have group cover offered by employers.
Abel Munda, the managing director of CFC Life - which makes
up half of Liberty Kenya, with the rest being Heritage
Insurance, which specialises in general insurance - said there
was immense opportunity in the east African nation for insurers.
His company aims to increase its life business market share
to about 15 percent in the next six years from 9 percent,
through new distribution channels and products.
That would elevate it from fifth spot to jostle with current
top three British American (Britam), Pan-African
Insurance and Jubilee.
UK's Prudential entered the Kenyan market last month after
buying the life business of a failed Kenyan insurer, Shield
Assurance, also to take on Britam and Pan-African Insurance.
One of the biggest challenges that insurers face in the
Kenyan market is lack of awareness of life cover, Munda said.
"It is not only the person in the village who is ignorant.
Majority of the public still are ignorant particularly about
life insurance," he told Reuters in his Nairobi office.
Kenyan insurance firms have in the past relied on agents and
brokers to sell their products thus limiting their reach.
Munda said the answer lay in partnering with banks, retail
chains, investment clubs and mobile phone operators to increase
distribution of products.
He said the insurer was now reaching out to potential
customers in the rural areas, while also rolling out new
products like a pension plan that allows customers to choose how
their money should be invested.
"The public has become investment-savvy as opposed to the
80s and the 90s when they were not," he said.
"Now people know about shares, people know about
fixed-income and all those things and it is important that you
give them the opportunity to choose."
CFC Life, which has 22 billion shillings ($246.50 million) in
assets, was founded 50 years ago, and is in the process of
transforming into Liberty after it was acquired by the South
African insurer four years ago.
Individual life insurance policies in Kenya had stood at
about half a million for as long as he could remember, Munda
said, while other financial products, like bank accounts had
risen to 16 million from 800,000 in the past decade.
Kenyan insurers are lobbying the government to exempt all
premiums from taxes in order to encourage more people to buy it,
Munda said, adding they were also carrying out public education
campaigns on the benefits of insurance.
(1 US dollar = 89.2500 Kenyan shilling)
(Editing by James Macharia)