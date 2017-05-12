BRIEF-VersaBank announces withdrawal of preliminary prospectus
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
NAIROBI May 12 Kenya borrowed $1 billion via a syndicated loan from commercial banks, $200 million more than anticipated, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday.
The East African nation said in March it was raising a total of $1.55 billion in syndicated loans, with $800 million coming from commercial banks and the rest from development finance banks.
The $1 billion loan was split into a two-year tranche and a three-year tranche, IFR cited bankers as saying. The loan was arranged by Citigroup, Rand Merchant Bank, Standard Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.
Kenyan government officials did not respond immediately to a request for comment from Reuters.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by John Stonestreet)
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as chief executive on Monday.
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage: