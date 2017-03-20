BRIEF-Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10
* Says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, March 20 Kenya signed an $800 million syndicated loan deal with four banks last Thursday, a market source said on Monday, ending weeks of delays.
The government picked Standard Chartered, Standard Bank, Citi and Rand Merchant Bank to lead the loan back in January.
"The deal was signed last Thursday. They are now waiting for the drawdown," said the source, who did not wish to be identified.
The terms of the loan were not immediately known.
The East African nation said it would raise 150 billion shillings ($1.46 billion) from external commercial sources, partly to plug a fiscal deficit equal to 9.7 percent of gross domestic product in its budget for the fiscal year to June 2017.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* Says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
BERLIN, June 15 Germany continued its push against European Central Bank policy on Thursday, when a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives asserted the ECB has damaged the European project with its bond buying programme and could only regain trust by scaling back its ultra-loose monetary policy.