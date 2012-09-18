U.S. Powerball jackpot grows to $403 million, 10th largest ever
Feb 22 The jackpot in the U.S. lottery Powerball grew to $403 million before the drawing on Wednesday, making it the 10th largest in the game's history.
NAIROBI, Sept 18 Kenyan publisher Longhorn said it swung to a pretax loss of 25.9 million shillings ($305,100) in the year ended June 30th after governments slashed funding for textbooks.
The company, which publishes and distributes school books in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Malawi, reported a pretax profit of 213.1 million shillings last year.
High inflation and sharp depreciation in the shilling last year had forced the Kenyan government to re-direct funds to other priorities, the company said in a statement On Tuesday.
But falling inflation and stronger economic growth would improve results this year, it added. "These developments should see more textbook funds being released by the government," the company added.
Longhorn, Kenya's first listed book publisher, began trading on Kenya's Alternative Investment Market Segment in May.
Governments generally accounted for 80 percent of textbook purchases, Longhorn said.
($1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough)
Feb 22 The jackpot in the U.S. lottery Powerball grew to $403 million before the drawing on Wednesday, making it the 10th largest in the game's history.
ANKARA, Feb 22 Turkish authorities on Wednesday detained 35 suspected members of Islamic State in raids across Istanbul, broadcaster Haberturk said.
HONG KONG, Feb 22 Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang was jailed for 20 months on Wednesday for misconduct in public office, making him the most senior city official to serve time behind bars in a ruling some said reaffirmed the financial hub's vaunted rule of law.