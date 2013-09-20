* FY pretax 151 mln shillings vs own f'cast of 121.9 mln
* Turnover up a third to just over 1 bln shillings
* Warns over impact of value added tax
NAIROBI, Sept 20 Kenyan book publisher Longhorn
swung to a pretax profit of 151 million shillings ($1.7
million) in the year through June, but warned that recently
introduced tax measures would affect its prospects.
The company, which had posted a 25.9 million shilling loss
the year before, attributed the better-than-forecast performance
to robust demand at home and in the export markets of Uganda,
South Sudan, Tanzania and Rwanda.
Its own internal forecast had been for 121.9 million
shillings at the pretax level.
Turnover rose by a third to just over 1 billion shillings,
the company said, adding it would pay a dividend of 0.80
shillings per share on earnings per share of 1.61 shillings.
Authorities in Kenya enacted a value added or sales tax last
month, slapping taxes on items including books, and sending the
retail price of various items higher.
"This is expected to slow down business and negatively
impact on product volumes uptake," Longhorn said in a statement.
It however added that a stable economic outlook in the
region could cushion it somewhat from the impact of the new
taxes.
Longhorn, which is best known for text books, has been
investing in electronic learning materials, in a variety of
media and platforms, to benefit from the new Kenyan government's
pledge to equip all school children with laptop computers.
($1 = 87.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and
David Holmes)