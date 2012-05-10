NAIROBI May 10 Kenya's capital markets regulator has approved the listing of shares in Longhorn Publishers, it said on Thursday, paving the way for its 58.5 million existing shares to be tradeable on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Longhorn Publishers will be the second firm to list by introduction on the Alternative Market Segment of the NSE, after infrastructure investment firm TransCentury was listed in July.

The regulator did not say when the shares would be listed.

The publisher, which mainly publishes and distributes school text books in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, will be the first book publisher on the bourse, which has 58 firms listed there. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Greg Mahlich)