NAIROBI May 30 Shares in Kenyan publisher
Longhorn debuted on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) at 20
shillings ($0.23) on Wednesday, up 43 percent from its 14
shilling listing price, though traders said it could end the day
lower.
The publisher, which mainly publishes and distributes school
text books in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Malawi, listed
58.5 million existing shares by introduction on the Alternative
Investment Market Segment.
At 0808 GMT, its shares traded at 20 shillings, but traders
said bids were starting to come in below the listing price.
With 807 million shillings ($9.4 million) in assets, the
firm said its revenue for the full-year ended June 2011 doubled
to 1.1 billion shillings.
"Listing on the NSE makes us better positioned to guarantee
sustained growth through diversification of products and
venturing into new markets such as South Sudan and southern
Africa," Janet Njoroge, Longhorn's managing director, told a
news conference.
Longhorn Kenya Limited is the first book publisher to be
listed on the Nairobi bourse and the second company to list by
introduction after infrastructure investment firm TransCentury
debuted in July.
($1 = 85.9500 Kenyan shillings)
