BRIEF-Livehire integrates talent community product with job site Indeed
* Livehire has integrated its talent community product with Indeed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, Sept 26 Kenyan book publisher Longhorn said on Friday pretax profit slipped 2.7 percent to 147 million shillings ($1.7 million) in the year through June, saying it faced heavy distribution costs as it sought to build its brand in regional markets.
The company said its strategy to boost export volumes, provide quality learning materials for schools and expand its product range would help sales growth and profitability in future.
Revenue in the year to June climbed 35 percent to 1.40 billion shillings, helped by exports to Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, as well as sales in Kenya. Export sales amounted to 36.5 percent of total revenue, it said.
The company said it would pay a final dividend of 1.20 shillings per share. (1 US dollar = 89.2000 Kenyan shilling) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Edith Honan and David Holmes)
TAIPEI, March 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday tracking overseas markets higher amid mostly broad-based gains. As of 0417 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 9,683.82, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session. The index has been consolidating between 9,600 and 9,800 in the past month. The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained up to 0.6 percent. Among the big-caps, Taiw
* Says adjusts private placement plan, to raise up to 750 million yuan ($108.59 million) from up to 850 million yuan previously