NAIROBI Feb 20 Kenyan book publisher Longhorn
reported first-half pretax profit rose 16 percent as
lower costs offset a drop in sales, it said on Friday.
Profit for the firm that specialises in text books for
schools was 49.7 million shillings ($544,061) during the six
months that ended December, up from 43 million shillings the
previous year.
Revenue dipped 5 percent to 531 million shillings as a
value-added tax (VAT) on books and additional duty on paper
curbed demand for its products.
($1 = 91.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Duncan Miriri)