NAIROBI, Sept 25 Kenyan book publisher Longhorn
said on Friday its pretax profit for the full year to
June dropped 34 percent to 96.92 million shillings ($919,545),
hurt by falling revenues due to slowed performance of its
Ugandan and Tanzanian subsidiaries.
The company, which also operates in Malawi, Zambia and
Rwanda, said in a statement its sales fell to 848.4 million
shillings from 1.4 billion shillings in the full year to June
2014.
Its earnings per share fell to 0.7 shillings from 0.93
shillings, and it recommended a final dividend per share of 0.15
shillings, down from 1.20 shillings in the year0ago period.
($1 = 105.4000 Kenyan shillings)
