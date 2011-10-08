* Thousands turn out to bid farewell to iconic
environmentalist
* State funeral at site where Maathai was beaten by former
govt
NAIROBI Oct 8 Thousands of Kenyans paid their
respects to Nobel peace laureate Wangari Maathai on Saturday at
a state funeral held in a park where she had once been beaten up
for holding a protest.
Maathai became the first African woman to win the peace
prize in 2004 for her battle to defend women's rights and
protect the country's environment.
On Saturday, thousands lined the streets of Nairobi between
Uhuru Park and a crematorium where Maathai was to be cremated in
a private ceremony.
"Hero, hero. We'll never get anyone like you," a Kenyan
woman chanted outside the crematorium.
Kenyan leaders bid farewell to Maathai at the park's Freedom
Corner -- the spot where then-president Daniel arap Moi's
security agents beat her up for pressuring the government to
release political prisoners in the 1990s.
"Besides being a woman of great courage and tenacity, the
late Professor Maathai demonstrated, by example, the virtue of
selfless service to the nation," President Mwai Kibaki told the
crowd at Uhuru Park, where Maathai's protests in 1989 forced Moi
to abandon plans to build an office tower.
Maathai died on Sept. 25 at the age of 71 after a long
struggle with ovarian cancer. She founded the Green Belt
Movement in 1977 to plant trees to prevent environmental and
social conditions deteriorating and hurting poor people,
especially women, living in rural Kenya.
She endured being whipped, tear-gassed and threatened with
death for her devotion to Africa's forests and her desire to end
the corruption that often spells their destruction.
This week, the Oslo-based Nobel Committee awarded its annual
Peace Prize to a Yemeni and two Liberian female campaigners, one
of whom is Liberian president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.
"Today we say farewell to an outstanding African woman,"
Norway's ambassador to Kenya, Per Ludvig Magnus, said.
Earlier, Maathai's family planted an Olea Africana tree in
Uhuru Park and Prime Minister Raila Odinga declared her as one
of the "greatest heroes of our country".
In 1999, Maathai was beaten and whipped by guards during a
protest against the sale of public land in Karura Forest in
Nairobi which covers more than 1,000 hectares and is home to
wildlife as duiker, antelopes and civets.
"The death has brought a very huge blow to our conservation
efforts," Harriet Muli, a Nairobi resident who stood by as
Maathai's hearse passed by. "She was the only one who really
cared about it without any fear."
(Additional reporting by Reuters Television and George
Obulutsa; Writing by Yara Bayoumy Editing by Maria Golovnina)