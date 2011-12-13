NAIROBI Dec 13 Kenya's central bank said on Tuesday it was seeking to mop up 2 billion shillings ($22.33 million) from the market through repurchase agreements.

The Central Bank of Kenya has stayed out of the market since December 2 when it mopped up 4.25 billion shillings at a weighted average rate of 17.751 percent in a bid to tighten liquidity in the market.

The bank wants to help stem a volatile shilling and a rising inflation rate that hit 18.9 percent in October. ($1 = 89.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Barry Malone)