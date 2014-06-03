BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces consolidation of commercial properties
* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March 2017 was approved by all directors
NAIROBI, June 3 Kenya's central banks sought to drain 15 billion shillings ($170.94 million) of excess liquidity from the money market on Tuesday by using repurchase agreements and term auction deposits (TADS).
The bank has regularly soaked up excess liquidity from the money market since last year, which has lent support to the shilling by making it more expensive for banks to hold long dollar positions. ($1 = 87.7500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Lough)
* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March 2017 was approved by all directors
* Purchasers (Jayton and Oretta), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, entered into agreements
* Says property unit plans to set up project company with registered capital at 1.2 billion yuan ($173.84 million)