Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
NAIROBI, June 9 Kenya's central bank sought to drain 6 billion shillings ($69 million) of excess liquidity from the money market on Monday by using repurchase agreements.
The bank has regularly absorbed excess liquidity in the money market since last year, which has lent support to the shilling by making it more expensive for banks to hold long dollar positions. ($1 = 87.4500 Kenyan Shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
DUBAI, March 19 The ruler of the emirate of Dubai on Sunday appointed Abdulla al-Habbai as chairman of Dubai Holding, the ruler's investment vehicle and a major force in developing the Dubai economy, the Dubai Media Office said on its Twitter account.
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago