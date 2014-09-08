NAIROBI, Sept 8 Kenya's central bank said on Monday it was seeking to mop up 8 billion shillings ($90.3 million) of excess liquidity.

The central bank has regularly soaked up excess liquidity from the money market since last year, lending support to the shilling by making it more expensive for banks to hold long dollar positions.

(1 US dollar = 88.5500 Kenyan shilling) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by George Obulutsa)