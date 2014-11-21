BRIEF-Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million
NAIROBI Nov 21 Kenya's central bank intervened on Friday to sell dollars for the second day in a row, which helped strengthen the shilling from near three-year lows, traders said.
By 0805, the shilling was quoted at 89.75/95, compared with 90.10/30 earlier in the session. The central bank intervened on Thursday and last week as well, on both occasions coming in when the shilling was around the 90.30-level.
"They are in the market," said one trader at a commercial bank, adding the bank was offering dollars. Another trader also confirmed the central bank intervention. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia)
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million
* CEO Douglas Peterson's FY 2016 total compensation was $9 million versus $7.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/LONDON March 13 HSBC's new Chairman Mark Tucker is known in Asia as one of the region's most successful finance executives for taking insurer AIA through a stock market listing and then more than doubling its market value through a relentless focus on new business.