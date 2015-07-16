(Updates with shilling's levels, rates)
NAIROBI, July 16 Kenya's central bank said on
Thursday it was taking measures to eliminate "disorderly market
developments" in the foreign exchange market after the shilling
weakened to new 3 1/2-year lows.
The shilling sunk to 103.85/95 on Monday, its lowest level
since October 2011, before the bank pumped dollars into the
market, helping to lift it to around 102.00 per dollar.
The bank said in a statement it had adequate foreign
exchange reserves to deal with volatility in the market and was
ready to enhance its market operations, such as selling dollars,
"to stem a sharp depreciation of the Kenya shilling".
It said its decision to raise lending rates by 150 basis
points on July 7 would stabilise the exchange rate and anchor
inflationary expectations.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair, Larry
King)