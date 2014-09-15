BRIEF-UAE's Damac Properties Dubai board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 25 fils per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mWwGve) Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, Sept 15 Kenya's central bank said on Monday it was seeking to mop up 20 billion shillings ($224.77 million) of excess liquidity in term auction deposits (TADs) and repurchase agreements (repos). The central bank has regularly soaked up excess liquidity since last year, and this is the eighth trading session in a row it has taken such action. Draining excess liquidity supports the shilling by making it more costly to hold dollars. (1 US dollar = 88.9800 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by George Obulutsa)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 25 fils per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mWwGve) Further company coverage:
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.