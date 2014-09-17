NAIROBI, Sept 17 Kenya's central bank said on
Wednesday it was seeking to mop up 6 billion shillings ($67.42
million) of excess liquidity in repurchase agreements and term
auction deposits. CBK04
The central bank has regularly soaked up excess liquidity
since last year, and this was the tenth trading session in a row
it has taken such action.
The bank drained 3.4 billion shillings in excess liquidity
on Tuesday from the money market, having tendered for 10 billion
shillings. Draining excess liquidity supports the shilling
by making it more costly to hold dollars.
(1 US dollar = 89.0000 Kenyan shilling)
