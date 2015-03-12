NAIROBI, March 12 The Kenyan shilling held steady on Thursday, with traders saying the currency was likely to trade with a weakening bias in the absence of dollar inflows. At 0945 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 91.65/75 to the dollar, the same level as Wednesday's close. "There's no inflows coming in. Tea prices are down, in the quantity and quality, because of bad weather and poor rains," said Commercial Bank of Africa trader Joshua Anene. "We maintain a fairly negative shilling outlook," said Anene, adding he expects the currency to pass the psychological 92 level by the close of this week, "barring central bank action." Kenya's central bank has come into the market repeatedly over the last two weeks to mop up excess liquidity, which helps support the currency. On Thursday, it said it planned to mop up 8 billion shillings ($87.29 million) in excess liquidity from the money markets. A second trader at a major commercial bank in Kenya took a more positive view of the shilling's outlook, saying he expected it to stay in a range of 91.30 to 91.80 in the coming days. "It should remain well-supported at these levels" on expectations of foreign investors buying a government bond on sale this month," the trader said. Kenya will sell a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25 billion shillings ($274 million) on March 25. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)