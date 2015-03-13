NAIROBI, March 13 The Kenyan shilling weakened slightly on Friday on corporate dollar demand from the energy sector, and traders forecast the local currency would trade with a weaker bias next week. At 0825 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 91.70/80 to the dollar, from Thursday's close of 91.65/75. Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank, said energy sector firms had bought dollars, weakening the shilling. He said the currency would trade between 91.50-91.80 to the dollar next week. The shilling was likely to gain from the government's sale of an infrastructure bond this month but could remain under pressure from the globally strengthening dollar. Kenya will sell a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25 billion shillings ($272.93 million) on March 25. The bond sale "will provide support, yes, but limited support," Mehran said. Traders said the local currency was also receiving support from central bank liquidity mop ups. Kenya's central bank has regularly mopped up excess liquidity this week, helping to support the local currency. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 91.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)