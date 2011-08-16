NAIROBI, Aug 16 The Kenyan shilling was
barely changed against the dollar on Tuesday after the central
bank raised the rate at its discount window for the second time
in two days following a revision of its overnight lending rules
last week.
Rises in the discount rate are seen lending support
to the local currency. The central bank said on Tuesday that
commercial banks seeking to borrow at its overnight window would
be charged an interest rate of 13.87 percent, up from 11.34
percent on Monday and 6.25 percent on Friday.
At 0721 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at
92.65/85 to the dollar, slightly weaker than Monday's close of
92.60/80.
"Funding is an issue. We have seen a bit of (dollar) selling
on the back of that (overnight lending) to get shillings," said
Dickson Magecha, trader at Standard Chartered Bank.
The market is on the lookout for inflows from tea exports,
which should also support the shilling, but traders said they
did not anticipate substantial moves. Little greenback demand
was expected.
"The tightening in the short run will have an impact on the
foreign currency side ... where we expect the shilling to
strengthen," said Solomon Alubala, head of trading at
Cooperative Bank.
Traders said it was more beneficial for banks to hold
shillings, with the resistance for the local currency pegged at
92.00, while support was seen at 93 to the dollar.
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Catherine Evans)