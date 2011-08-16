* Interbank dollar demand rises on market talk

* Stocks rise as foreign buyers return to the market

* Bond trading volumes fall (Adds market close, stocks)

By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Aug 16 The Kenyan shilling lost ground against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by interbank dollar demand following market talk that the central bank had started to purchase hard currencies directly from exporters.

At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at 93.10/30 to the dollar, down 0.5 percent from Monday's close of 92.60/80.

Traders said the shilling snapped four straight days of gains, which followed a squeeze in liquidity in the money markets. The currency was weakened on Tuesday by market talk that the central bank had started to purchase dollars from exporters and corporate sellers, leading to a rush for dollars as commercial banks scrambled to close out short positions.

The central bank, however, denied it was buying dollars from exporters.

A trader, who did not wish to be named, cited a large Kenyan company that earns a lot of its revenues in dollars as one of those clients that had sold dollars to the central bank.

The central bank said it could not purchase dollars directly from exporters because its main role is to protect the market.

"We do not buy forex from exporters at all. But if there are government corporations, like KRA (Kenya Revenue Authority) and they want to deposit their forex in their accounts, this is okay," Njuguna Ndung'u, governor of the central bank, told Reuters.

The bank stopped buying hard currencies from the market in the middle of this year for reserves building after the purchases were blamed for a steep decline in the shilling against the dollar.

It then turned to a range of short-term liquidity management tools to contain volatility in the exchange rate and to combat high inflation.

Last Friday, it tightened the rules for banks borrowing from the overnight discount window, sending overnight rates higher and making it expensive to fund long dollar positions.

The central bank raised its discount window rate for the second time in two days to 13.87 percent, from 11.34 percent on Monday and 6.25 percent on Friday.

ORTHODOX

"Central Bank is finally pursuing an orthodox and optimal strategy. This will re-establish their inflation-busting credentials and will put some spine into a shilling that was being rolled over and flatten the yield curve," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst.

"They should have adopted this strategy earlier but at least they are trying to catch up with the curve instead of standing on the sidelines and engaging in debates with the market."

On the stock market, the return of some foreign investors in search of cheap stocks in the financial sector propped up the benchmark NSE 20-Share index . It gained 0.16 percent to 3,507.34 points.

"Foreign investors have been net buyers today unlike in the previous 10 days. It's possible they are coming back due to the shilling's tentative stability and good entry prices," said Deris Mugoi, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

Shares in infrastructure investment firm TransCentury led gains, jumping 5.81 percent to 41.00 shillings after it dropped more than 20 percent from its listing price of 50 shillings mid last month.

"Investors are seeing the current price for TransCentury as reasonable enough to get back in," said Mugoi.

Investors also continued to buy into shares of investment firm Centum after its recent slide, on the view that its expansion into real estate and new markets would support earnings. Its shares extended gains for a second day, rising 4.3 percent to 18.20 shillings.

In the debt market, corporate and government bonds worth 2.24 billion shillings($24 million) were traded, down from 3.04 billion shillings on Monday. KES= KES1=........................Shilling spot rates KESF= 0#KESF=..................Shilling forward rates EURKES= KESX= KESX1=....................Cross rates KES=KE...............................Local contributors CBKINDEX....................Central Bank of Kenya Index KE/DEBT..................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages CBK03 CBK06 KE3MTB=............Treasury bill yields CBK04...............Central bank open market operations CBK07......................Horizontal repo transactions KEIBR=, CBK02.............Daily interbank lending rate 0#KETSYSTR=..........................Kenya Bond pricing ECONAFRICA...............Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ........................African economic news SPEED GUIDES: REUTERS KES/1 KE/DEBT MONEY KE/EQUITY ($1 = 93.225 Kenyan Shillings) (Additional reporting and writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Susan Fenton)