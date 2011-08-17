* Shilling seen pressured, energy sector weighs

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Aug 17 The Kenyan shilling dipped against the dollar on Wednesday on energy sector importers buying the greenback, while stocks edged up for a second straight day, aided by investors buying into shares considered cheap.

Traders said they expected the shilling to remain under pressure in coming days, though that might ease off slightly due to the central bank raising its discount rate.

The central bank raised the rate charged to banks using its discount window for a third straight day, to 15.68 percent, after revising its overnight lending rules last week. Traders expected the rate to rise further.

At close of markets, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 93.20/40 against the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 93.10/30.

"Whereas demand (for dollars) has been seen from the energy and oil sectors, support (for the shilling) is seen coming from the high yields and the funding crunch," Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank, said.

"(The discount rate rise) is making it very expensive to fund positions and I'm sure anyone holding long dollars might just try to sell them."

The weighted average interbank lending rate rose to 12.68 percent on Tuesday, from 10.87 percent on Monday.

"The unit (shilling) remains vulnerable to further losses as demand for the greenback remains evident while inflows seem to have petered out," said Commercial Bank of Africa in a daily report to its clients.

On the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index inched up for a second day by 0.27 percent to 3,516.75 points.

Equities traders said investors were buying into stocks they considered cheap after they fell sharply last week as foreign investors rattled by falls in global stocks exited risky assets in emerging and frontier markets.

"We have seen guys buying on most counters. The volumes are still very low and this market may still be on a bearish trend," said Caleb Mutai, a trader at Tsavo Securities.

Shares in Kenyan media house Standard Group led the gains, up 9.52 percent, while oil marketer KenolKobil rose 1.4 percent to 11.25 shillings a share helped by investors buying ahead of their dividend book closures next week.

In the debt market, corporate and government bonds worth 1.25 billion shillings ($13.4 million) were traded, down from 2.24 billion shillings Tuesday.