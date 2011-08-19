* Shilling seen supported by tight liquidity

* Stocks up for the fourth day on agricultural stocks

* Bond volumes down as banks stay away (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Aug 19 The Kenyan shilling dipped against the dollar on Friday as energy sector importers bought the U.S. currency after its slide the previous day, while stocks rose for a fourth straight session as investors continued bargain hunting.

The shilling had gained in the previous session after it became harder for banks to fund long dollar positions following the central bank's move to tighten its overnight lending rules last week, sending the discount window rate up.

At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 92.85/93.05 against the dollar, weaker than Thursday's close of 92.75/95.

"The shilling has been on the back foot because of dollar demand from the energy and corporate sectors with subdued supply," said Sameeer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.

Traders said activity was muted as banks squared their books ahead of the weekend, but they expected the shilling to resume its winning form next week as the squeeze on liquidity persists.

They said banks were also still trying to work out how to best adjust to the tougher rules for accessing liquidity from the central bank.

"There is some uncertainty around the discount window as the market tries to understand what that means," said Raphael Owino, assistant general manager of treasury at Commercial Bank of Africa.

On the stockmarket, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index edged up 0.17 percent to 3,546.33 points as investors bought into cheaply priced shares following weeks of steep losses that sent the index to an 19-month low last week.

"People are buying on most counters as they feel the prices had fallen to good levels. They are taking advantage of this to get into positions," said an analyst at Sterling Investment Bank, who did not wish to be named.

Agricultural stocks dominated the list of the day's biggest gainers as investors bought those shares in anticipation that the weak shilling would translate into higher export earnings.

Shares in tea and fresh produce grower Kakuzi led the gainers, jumping 6.72 percent to 71.50 shillings, while Kapchorua , another tea grower, rose 4.35 percent to 120 shillings.

"There are sentiments that agricultural firms will have better results due to the weak shilling this year," said the analyst at Sterling Investment Bank.

In the debt market, corporate and government bonds worth 10.07 billion shillings were traded this week, down from 10.24 billion shillings traded in the previous week.

Traders said the liquidity crunch in the market had affected trading in the fixed-income market.

"There has not been much activity. What is happening is buy-sell-backs rather than outright trading. The only buyers in the market right now are fund managers," said James Chweya, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Susan Fenton)