(Adds market close, stocks)
By Beatrice Gachenge and George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Aug 24 - The Kenyan shilling firmed against
the dollar on Wednesday, lifted by expectations of dollar
inflows from the tea sector, while banks led the stock
exchange's main share index down to near a 20-month low.
Rising interbank lending rates were seen boosting the local
currency further and at close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial
banks quoted the shilling at 92.30/50 to the dollar, stronger
than Tuesday's close of 92.70/80.
Kenya holds a weekly tea auction in the port city of Mombasa
on Tuesday which typically generates dollar flows into the local
currency market.
Traders said rising interbank rates meant that commercial
banks now preferred to hold onto the shilling, and any dollar
inflows were being offloaded to cover tight shilling liquidity.
"Right now there's quite a bit of a shilling liquidity
crunch, so whatever small dollars you get, I guess people are
offloading to make their books better. Overnight lending rates
are not very impressive, but what can we do at the moment?" said
a trader at one commercial bank.
On the money markets, the weighted average interbank lending
rate rose to 22.2886 percent on Tuesday from 20.7421
percent a day before, and from 8.3426 on Aug. 12, when the
Central Bank of Kenya tightened its overnight borrowing rules.
"Whatever dollars you get, if you are short shillings, you
just sell it in the market. If you are buying dollars, and
holding them, then it's costing you 20 percent per day," said
another trader at a second commercial bank.
Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in the
91.80-93.25 range against the dollar in the coming days, and its
strengthening streak to be limited by dollar demand from
importers at the month's end.
The local currency is 14.78 percent weaker versus the dollar
in the year to date, but is trading off an all-time low of
94.85/95.05 hit on Aug. 9.
On the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index
slid 31.15 points or 0.9 percent, extending losses for
the third day to close at 3,476.61, near a 20-month low, having
closed at 3,426.41 points on Jan. 14, 2010.
Analysts said the financial sector, notably banks hurt by
rising interest rates, was the key driver of the bourse's poor
performance on Wednesday.
Standard Chartered Kenya's first half 2011 pretax
profit fell 15 percent to 3.5 billion shillings ($38 million)
after the bank's investment in government securities dropped by
39.6 percent to 31.5 billion shillings.
"Investors don't expect financials to perform well because
of rising interest rates and risk of default," said Eva Njuguna,
analyst at Sterling Investment Bank.
StanChart's shares closed down by 0.48 percent to 209
shillings, while Kenya Commercial Bank gave up 1.23
percent to finish at 20 shillings and Equity Bank lost
1.48 percent to 19.95 shillings.
Corporate and government bonds worth 1.4 billion were traded
down from 1.6 billion shillings.
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)