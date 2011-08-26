(Adds market close, stocks)
By Beatrice Gachenge and George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Aug 26 The Kenyan shilling was
stable against the dollar on Friday, and traders said prevailing
tight shilling liquidity was expected to keep the local currency
on a strengthening bias, while the main share index broke a
four-day losing streak.
At 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
92.70/90 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of
92.85/95, and barely moved from earlier Friday trade.
Traders said the central bank's latest revised rules on
liquidity management through the discount window, announced
after the close, may improve liquidity slightly and ease
interbank lending rates somewhat, which should translate to a
slightly stronger shilling.
"On the exchange rate, the mere fact it's going to provide
liquidity, that is why people are paying it. To me I don't think
it is a strong indicator of holding a long dollar position,"
said Robert Gatobu, trader at Bank of Africa.
"Funding will still be a challenge. It (lending rates) might
ease, but not the easing that the market might want. The market
needs a bigger change."
The new rules, which were announced after markets closed on
Friday, said the central bank would start using a moving average
of interbank lending rates over an unspecified longer period to
compute its discount window rate, as opposed to using the
previous day's weighted average interbank lending rate.
Liquidity for shillings has dried up, and interbank lending
rates have surged since a previous revision of central bank
overnight borrowing rules on Aug.12. The tight liquidity has in
turn made it more attractive to hold onto shillings instead of
dollars.
The weighted average interbank lending rate jumped
to 26.37 percent on Thursday, from 24.25 percent a day before,
and from 8.34 on Aug. 12, when the bank tightened the rules.
"The shilling is a bit stronger. The tightness in the money
market is what is determining the direction for now," said a
senior trader at one commercial bank.
Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in the
92.60-93.20 range against the dollar in coming days, with an eye
on demand for the U.S. currency that traditionally comes at the
end of the month.
A senior official at the Finance Ministry added to calls for
lower lending rates, saying interbank borrowing rate of 26
percent was unacceptable, and that staff from the ministry of
finance and the central bank were working on a plan to deal with
interest rates while supporting the shilling currency.
On the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the main NSE-20
Share Index broke its losing streak from the past four
days to close up 14.11 points at 3,458.39 as investors
selectively took up discounted stocks.
"The market has been sliding so it is a good time to get in,
not all in, but a touch here, a touch there," said Chris Miriti,
head of trading at African Alliance.
Among the gainers was East African Breweries Limited
, up 1.2 percent to end at 127 shillings on what Miriti
said was better than expected full year performance due to
intense competition in Tanzania.
"Investors didn't even expect a dividend. The market was
pretty happy with the result," said Miriti.
On the stock exchange, government and corporate
bonds valued at 254.4 million shillings were traded, down from
968.3 million traded a day before.
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy)