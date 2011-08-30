* Discount window rate cut to 19.83 pct from 31.4 pct Friday

* Interbank lending rates expected to follow suit (Adds discount window rate, trader quotes, details)

By George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Aug 30 Kenya's central bank, seeking to ease a funding squeeze in the money markets, has engineered a sharp cut in the interest rate charged at its discount window, causing traders to predict that interbank lending rates would plunge in sympathy.

The discount window rate, which the central bank uses to lend to commercial banks during funding shortages, tumbled to 19.83 percent on Monday from 31.4 percent on Friday, a central bank money market report seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

The rate slid after the central bank changed its method of calculating it, using a moving average of interbank rates over an unspecified period instead of the previous day's weighted average interbank lending rate.

The weighted average interbank lending rate inched down to 27.7299 percent on Monday from 28.4440 percent on Friday while interbank lending volumes fell to 6.1 billion shillings ($65 million) from 8.0 billion shillings. Traders said they now expected interbank rates to fall sharply on Tuesday.

"I think the market was overdone. Thirty percent was not going to be sustainable, so obviously there had to be a correction. Now, a correction of 11 percent to me is decent," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

"I can guarantee you today, with the market taking the current CBK level as a parameter of where the worst-case scenario would be, no one would want to fund above 19 (percent)."

An acute liquidity crunch hit the money markets in the last fortnight as the central bank tightened policy in an effort to support the Kenyan shilling and fight inflation. The interbank rate shot up from just over 8 percent to above 28 percent.

This alarmed the finance ministry, which publicly urged the central bank last week to stabilise markets, and last Friday the central bank announced it was changing the way it calculated it discount window rate.

The shilling slid 1.90 percent on Monday to as low as 94.60 against the dollar as it became clear authorities were determined to ease liquidity. In morning trade on Tuesday it was barely changed, quoted at 93.55/75 compared to Monday's close of 93.70/90.

"There is an expectation that today we may be getting some good inflows, so that also shields the currency from depreciating further. For the time being, the expectation is that tea exporters will be in the market," Kinuthia said. (Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Andrew Torchia)