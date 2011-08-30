* Discount window rate cut to 19.83 pct from 31.4 pct Friday
* Interbank lending rates expected to follow suit
(Adds discount window rate, trader quotes, details)
By George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Aug 30 Kenya's central bank, seeking to
ease a funding squeeze in the money markets, has engineered a
sharp cut in the interest rate charged at its discount window,
causing traders to predict that interbank lending rates would
plunge in sympathy.
The discount window rate, which the central bank uses to
lend to commercial banks during funding shortages, tumbled to
19.83 percent on Monday from 31.4 percent on Friday, a central
bank money market report seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
The rate slid after the central bank changed its method of
calculating it, using a moving average of interbank rates over
an unspecified period instead of the previous day's weighted
average interbank lending rate.
The weighted average interbank lending rate inched down to
27.7299 percent on Monday from 28.4440 percent on Friday while
interbank lending volumes fell to 6.1 billion shillings ($65
million) from 8.0 billion shillings. Traders said they now
expected interbank rates to fall sharply on Tuesday.
"I think the market was overdone. Thirty percent was not
going to be sustainable, so obviously there had to be a
correction. Now, a correction of 11 percent to me is decent,"
said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of
Africa.
"I can guarantee you today, with the market taking the
current CBK level as a parameter of where the worst-case
scenario would be, no one would want to fund above 19
(percent)."
An acute liquidity crunch hit the money markets in the last
fortnight as the central bank tightened policy in an effort to
support the Kenyan shilling and fight inflation. The interbank
rate shot up from just over 8 percent to above 28 percent.
This alarmed the finance ministry, which publicly urged the
central bank last week to stabilise markets, and last Friday the
central bank announced it was changing the way it calculated it
discount window rate.
The shilling slid 1.90 percent on Monday to as low as
94.60 against the dollar as it became clear authorities were
determined to ease liquidity. In morning trade on Tuesday it was
barely changed, quoted at 93.55/75 compared to Monday's close of
93.70/90.
"There is an expectation that today we may be getting some
good inflows, so that also shields the currency from
depreciating further. For the time being, the expectation is
that tea exporters will be in the market," Kinuthia said.
($1 = 93.800 Kenyan Shillings)
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Andrew Torchia)