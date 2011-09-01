* Fall in line with discount window rate

* Likely to stabilise just above inflation

* Energy sector active in currency forwards (Adds details, shilling weakening)

By Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, Sept 1 Kenya's weighted average interbank lending rate tumbled to 19.2515 percent on Tuesday from 27.7299 percent on the previous day, central bank data showed on Thursday, but traders said it was likely to stabilise in coming days.

Meanwhile, the shilling eased against the dollar on the back of importer appetite for the U.S. currency.

The central bank's discount window lending rate fell again to 17.87 percent on Thursday from 20.17 percent on Tuesday, the bank said on its website. Wednesday was a public holiday.

The discount window rate has slid from 31.4 percent late last week, when the central bank changed the way it calculates the rate in order to ease a liquidity crunch.

Commercial banks borrowed 1.09 billion shillings through the discount window on Tuesday, according to the central bank's money market report, against 1.1 billion on Monday.

However, fund demand in the market increased which suggested money market conditions might be normalising and that interbank rates could soon stabilise; traders predicted interbank rates would hover between 15 and 20 percent in coming days. That would be just above the August inflation rate of 16.67 percent.

SHILLING

The Kenyan shilling fell but traders said they did not expect lower interbank lending rates to cause a big drop in the currency, at least for now.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 93.95/94.05 to the dollar in the morning, compared with Tuesday's close of 93.65/75. Traders predicted the shilling would trade in a 93.75-94.25 range in the days ahead.

"There have been a lot of people in for forwards, especially from the energy sector," said a trader at one commercial bank.

"For now, I don't think (the shilling exchange rate) is a question of yields. It's a question of demand and supply," said a trader at a second commercial bank.

The change in the formula for calculating the discount window rate came after Treasury officials, worried by the impact of soaring interbank rates on growth and the government's own funding schedule, intervened and Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta called for monetary stability.

