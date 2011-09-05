* Interbank, discount window rates fall

* Shilling weakens on higher risk aversion

* Stocks fall 0.93 pct, volumes tumble (Recasts with market close, stocks)

By George Obulutsa and Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Sept 5 The Kenyan shilling eased against the dollar on Monday on the back of increased investor risk aversion to emerging market assets, while interbank rates continued to fall.

Central bank data published on Monday showed weighted average interbank rates fell by half last week to 14.1 percent on Friday after the bank changed the formula it uses to calculate its discount window rate to see off a severe liquidity crunch.

At the 1300 GMT close of the session, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 94.70/80 to the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 94.00/20. The shilling hit a record low of 95.10 last month.

"Demand (for dollars) still looks heavy from the corporate and energy sectors, keeping the shilling on the back foot," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.

Traders said the shilling had also weakened due to decreased risk appetite for emerging market currencies after the euro tumbled against the dollar late on Friday.

Improving liquidity could also weigh on the shilling, with charts showing it could target 97.00-98.00 against the dollar, should it fall through the 95.00 level per dollar.

"On a longer-term basis, having a lower interest rate will definitely be negative for the shilling," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.

During the session, the central bank said its Monetary Policy Committee would hold an unscheduled meeting on Sept. 14, prompting one analyst to conclude the bank may push up benchmark rates and give the shilling some respite.

"Nothing can be taken for granted ... although news of the MPC meeting in itself may provide some near-term respite to the Kenyan shilling, hinting as it does that something will be done policy-wise," said Razia Khan, head of research for Africa at Standard Chartered Bank.

STOCKS FALL

On the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index slid nearly 1 percent or 31.47 points to close at 3,366.36, hovering at a 20-month low near the 3,344.54 close on Jan. 12 last year.

Volume plunged 79 percent from Friday to 78 million shillings worth of shares traded, hurt by general risk aversion and bank shares as investors continued to fret about the impact of the turmoil in the money markets.

"The recent funding stress in the money markets really exposed banks and it just shows the market some of those banks are a bit unstable from a liquidity standpoint," said George Bodo, an analyst at ApexAfrica.

Barclays Bank of Kenya dropped 6.2 percent to close at 12.05 shillings a share while Equity Bank shed 5 percent to finish at 18.00 shillings per share.

On the fixed income market, bonds worth 2.0 billion shillings ($21.2 million) traded, down from 2.2 billion shillings. (Editing by David Clarke)