* Central bank sells dollars in apparent U-turn

* Shilling closes 1.3 percent higher against dollar

* Interbank lending, discount window rates extend fall

* Intervention "could be a game changer" - trader

* Monetary policy meeting could start to normalise policy (Recasts with central bank intervention)

By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Sept 6 The Kenyan shilling surged against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank suddenly took a more aggressive stance against a prolonged weakening of the currency by selling dollars in the market, traders said.

They said the shilling rose as much as 2.4 percent to 92.50 per dollar as banks rushed to cut long dollar positions in response to the intervention, before pulling back to close 1.3 percent higher at 93.50/60.

"It could be a game changer. They are showing the market that they still have more ammunition," said a trader with a leading commercial bank who did not wish to be named.

A central bank spokesman said he was unaware of any dollar sales when contacted by Reuters.

The shilling has taken a beating against the dollar this year, losing more than 15 percent to a record low of 95.05 hit in August on the back of higher oil prices and the central bank's initial reluctance to tighten policy in the face of high inflation.

Traders said they believed the dollar-selling intervention was the first substantial such action in two years. The governor of the central bank, Njuguna Ndung'u, has stated in the past that selling dollars would not achieve much and would drive foreign exchange reserves down.

But Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta publicly called last month for the central bank to restore stability to monetary policy, which may have forced the central bank's hand.

"Depending on the liquidity tomorrow we could see a continuation of the bull-run and customer activity kick up. If they (the central bank) had to sell, then they need to sell quite a bit. There is need for some follow-through," said a trader at a second bank.

MESSAGE

The central bank said last Friday that its official usable foreign exchange reserves had edged up to $3.987 billion from $3.973 billion a week earlier. Reserves represented 3.70 months of import cover.

Analysts said the central bank appeared to be sending an important message to the markets, after volatility in the exchange rate and money rates had eroded confidence in policymaking and the currency.

"They have been on the other (buy) side for more than two years and this is a timely move. The price reaction confirms the central bank has wrongfooted the market, which is no bad thing because the shilling has been a one-way bet for too long," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst.

The weighted average interbank lending rate fell to 12.1424 percent on Monday from 14.0887 percent on Friday, while the discount window rate sank to 12.68 percent on Tuesday from 13.71 percent on the previous day.

The rates have been falling after the bank started using a moving average of interbank rates over an unspecified period to compute its discount window rate, in a move aimed at boosting shilling liquidity after a sharp funding squeeze.

The central bank said on Monday it would hold an unscheduled Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Sep. 14, which analysts said might be used to push up the Central Bank Rate, its main policy rate -- giving the shilling some support and returning monetary policy to a more orthodox pattern.

STOCKS

In stocks, volume rebounded by more than 600 percent to 544 million shillings worth of traded shares as one foreign investor exited telecoms operator Safaricom ahead of the shares turning ex-dividend on Thursday.

Safaricom closed unchanged for the day at 2.95 shillings a share, despite the block sale that accounted for over 90 percent of the day's volume, while the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index dropped for the fourth straight session, edging down 0.26 percent to 3,357.66 points.

